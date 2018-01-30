Wayment?! Did Amara La Negra Ditch Her Signature Afro For A Bob?

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Love and Hip Hip Miami reality TV star, Amara La Negra is known for her large and healthy 'fro, so when she switches up her hairstyle it's kinda a big deal.
Recently, the Afro-Latina beauty posted a pic of herself rocking a blonde blunt cut bob. Needless to say, we all took notice. See receipts below:
Don't worry ALN Soldiers, Amara's hair change was only temporary! She's acting as a muse for the "I Am Not My Hair" photo series shot by artist and photographer Simply Jess.
She even returned to her signature 'fro in another photo for the series painted with words of strength:
This definitely wasn't the first time the 27-year-old singer switched up her look. Just last week, she was rocking long box braids.
We don't think this will be the last time, she slays it either. In Amara's own words: "Don’t get it twisted! I can change it up real quick on my own terms."
(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP )
