See Ciara And Savannah James Put Their Kiddie Hairstyling Skills To The Test

When it comes to being a mom, you have to wear many hats.

From being a personal chef to finicky eaters to planning birthday (and playdates)—it's a tough job, but someone has to do it!

No one knows this better than songstress and mommy of two Ciara. Consider her a quadruple threat; she's recently added hairstylist to her skill set.

Cici took to her Instagram to share her taking serious care of her son Future’s hair. See for yourself below: