See Ciara And Savannah James Put Their Kiddie Hairstyling Skills To The Test

Published 4 days ago

When it comes to being a mom, you have to wear many hats.

From being a personal chef to finicky eaters to planning birthday (and playdates)—it's a tough job, but someone has to do it!

No one knows this better than songstress and mommy of two Ciara. Consider her a quadruple threat; she's recently added hairstylist to her skill set.

Cici took to her Instagram to share her taking serious care of her son Future’s hair. See for yourself below:

 

Mom Life 😍

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

But, she's not the only celeb mommy showing off their maternal side.

Lebron's wife, Savannah James, also flexed her skills on the 'gram. She wasn't shy about showing off her daughter’s hang time (and healthy tresses) last night. 

She captioned the adordable photo: "Lord be with me....😣 #INeedReinforcements#IGuessYouGetWhatYouPrayFor."

Looks like it will be a long night for the both of them!

A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj on

Guess this just goes to show that there is much more to being a celeb mom than just looking fly!

What do y'all think? Let us know in the comments below.       

 

Written by Tweety Elitou

