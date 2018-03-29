See Tiffany Haddish Show Off Her Natural Hair Despite Recent Beyoncé Drama

The 38-year-old comedienne and actress still won’t reveal who did it. Instead, she took the time to show off her silky, shoulder-length hair and to kick it with LL Cool J , Anthony Anderson and Snoop Dogg .

The day before, she confirmed that she was telling the truth posting an outtake from her photo shoot. She included the caption:

“Y'all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth. That's not going to stop. The Queen 🐝 kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what. To me she is a Shero and a Great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time. So, no matter what she has a Unicorn🦄 that has her back.”

But a mere 24-hours later, she's changing her tune and being more tight-lipped about the incident. “NDAs are real y’all. NDAs are real. So, I’m not saying s–t about nothing,” Tiffany shared on Instagram live straight from the salon.

We still can't figure out who did it, but at least Tiffany's hair is laid. What do you think about her new look?