The Internet Is Clowning Drake For His 'Durag Papi' Selfie And Duck Lips

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Drake attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage)

The Internet Is Clowning Drake For His 'Durag Papi' Selfie And Duck Lips

Thankfully his clapback game is strong as his bars.

Published 1 hour ago

If you’re reading this, it’s not too late to make fun of Drake's newly coined persona as "Durag Papi." But beware of the epic dragging that may follow.

It’s no secret that Drake’s sensitive side inspires countless memes and his Instagram posts leave a frenzy of trolls with something to talk about for weeks to come.

In the latest edition of social media antics, Toronto comedian and YouTube star Trey Richards posted this flick of the rapper sporting a gradient durag, describing Drake as “Duey P Newton in the Gradient Du” and proceeded to tag him in the photo.

We’re not sure where this picture came from, but social media users thought it was hilarious—down to the fold in the front of the durag and the duck face lips. Come on, Drizzy. You were asking for it with this one. Check out some of the hilarious tweets inspired by Drake's infamous "duey."

Duey P Newton in the Gradient Du✅ @ChampagnePapi

A post shared by Trey Richards (@treyrichards) on

Since Drake is no stranger to people trying to come for him on the ‘gram, he had some choice words for the trolls this time. And apparently when he’s really mad, the Canadian in him truly comes out.

Whatever he was trying to say, Drake dragged the folks with some Toronto slang saying, “Wooooowww its crazy to see how people hate on how fleek I look in the gradient dueyyy I Pree’d nuff of your profiles and you mans are waste from ends that nobody rates ah lie?” Ummmm, what?!

🌪

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake has no time for the haters anymore. Any chance he gets, he makes sure to shut them down.

But seriously, did Drizzy play himself or should the internet have been kinder to the "God's Plan" rapper? Hit us in the comments below. 

Written by Gina Conteh

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style