The Internet Is Clowning Drake For His 'Durag Papi' Selfie And Duck Lips

If you’re reading this, it’s not too late to make fun of Drake's newly coined persona as "Durag Papi." But beware of the epic dragging that may follow.

It’s no secret that Drake’s sensitive side inspires countless memes and his Instagram posts leave a frenzy of trolls with something to talk about for weeks to come.

In the latest edition of social media antics, Toronto comedian and YouTube star Trey Richards posted this flick of the rapper sporting a gradient durag, describing Drake as “Duey P Newton in the Gradient Du” and proceeded to tag him in the photo.

We’re not sure where this picture came from, but social media users thought it was hilarious—down to the fold in the front of the durag and the duck face lips. Come on, Drizzy. You were asking for it with this one. Check out some of the hilarious tweets inspired by Drake's infamous "duey."

