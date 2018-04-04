No More Millions Per Minute: Kim Kardashian Desperately Shows Off Her Dark Circles To Promote Failing Makeup Line

#Couplecam: Venus Williams Strolls The Streets Of NYC With Millionaire Boyfriend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Damn, is the luster wearing off for Kim Kardashian? Fresh off the heels of her KKW x MARIO Makeup launch, the beauty entrepreneur is coming off across a bit desperate to push products.
Her latest stunt? Teaching her fans to “conceal, bake and brighten” their imperfections while showing off her makeup-free face and dark circles. We're pretty surprised what she looks like makeup-free since her skin-care regiment costs over $2,000.
“OK, so I took all my foundation off and you can really see how dark my under-eye circles are and how crazy they look really honestly but that's what concealer is for. That's what my concealer kits are for,” she explained. Interesting, considering she was just being dragged for her lack of shade inclusivity.
We might give her a pass since the 37-year-old has not two, but three young children, so we can imagine that sleep is pretty scarce. She admitted, she can’t handle more than four kids maximum.
“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kim told Elle. “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way,” she explained.
What do you think of Kim revealing her flaws for all 109M of her followers to see? Publicity stunt or does it make her a bit more relatable—hit us in the comments below!
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS