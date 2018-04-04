No More Millions Per Minute: Kim Kardashian Desperately Shows Off Her Dark Circles To Promote Failing Makeup Line

Her latest stunt? Teaching her fans to “conceal, bake and brighten” their imperfections while showing off her makeup-free face and dark circles. We're pretty surprised what she looks like makeup-free since her skin-care regiment costs over $2,000 .

Damn, is the luster wearing off for Kim Kardashian ? Fresh off the heels of her KKW x MARIO Makeup launch, the beauty entrepreneur is coming off across a bit desperate to push products .

“OK, so I took all my foundation off and you can really see how dark my under-eye circles are and how crazy they look really honestly but that's what concealer is for. That's what my concealer kits are for,” she explained. Interesting, considering she was just being dragged for her lack of shade inclusivity.

We might give her a pass since the 37-year-old has not two, but three young children, so we can imagine that sleep is pretty scarce. She admitted, she can’t handle more than four kids maximum.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kim told Elle. “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way,” she explained.