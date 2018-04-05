See The Adorable Hair Moment Shared Between Celeb Sister-Friends Zoe Kravitz And Willow Smith

"Something about this picture gets me every time!"

Published 1 hour ago

One of our favorite social media moments of 2017 was the addition of Will Smith to the Instagram community. He has hilarious captured everything from his ‘real” manly feet to secretly snapping wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s retro haircut

Today papa Will shared a sweet #TBT featuring his daughter, Willow Smith, and Zoe Kravitz snapped in Paris a few years ago.

“Something about this picture gets me every time! Willow braiding Zoe’s hair. Lenny took this shot in Paris. The Sisterly Love is on 💯," Will wrote under the adorable photo. 

We couldn’t agree more! Both ladies are known for their on-point, eclectic styles, so it’s not a huge surprise they are friends IRL. 

We wonder what the group text chat between Will, Willow, Zoe and Lenny Kravitz is like? Add us to the chain, Will!

Written by Janell M. Hickman

(Photo: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images, Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

