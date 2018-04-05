See The Adorable Hair Moment Shared Between Celeb Sister-Friends Zoe Kravitz And Willow Smith

One of our favorite social media moments of 2017 was the addition of Will Smith to the Instagram community. He has hilarious captured everything from his ‘real” manly feet to secretly snapping wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s retro haircut.

Today papa Will shared a sweet #TBT featuring his daughter, Willow Smith, and Zoe Kravitz snapped in Paris a few years ago.

“Something about this picture gets me every time! Willow braiding Zoe’s hair. Lenny took this shot in Paris. The Sisterly Love is on 💯," Will wrote under the adorable photo.