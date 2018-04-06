Head Game Strong: Cardi B Really Wants to Make Turbans A Thing

During NYFW, she shocked us all by rocking a bold leather turban, barely-there trench coat, and thigh-high boots as she was perched next to VOGUE editrix Anna Wintour .

Head (wrap) game strong! At least that’s the message Cardi B wants to send to the fashion community.

Now, just a few months later she was spotted chatting with Ebro Darden about her album drop—and pregnancy speculation—in a new pink version.

“I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy,” she added, referencing the title of her debut album.

“I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on,”she continued.

See for yourself below: