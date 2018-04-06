Head Game Strong: Cardi B Really Wants to Make Turbans A Thing

#Couplecam: See Bow Wow & His 'Wild 'N Out' Boo On Tropical Baecation
Head (wrap) game strong! At least that’s the message Cardi B wants to send to the fashion community.
The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper might have ditched her revealing looks for something more covered, but she’s still taking style risks with her accessories.
During NYFW, she shocked us all by rocking a bold leather turban, barely-there trench coat, and thigh-high boots as she was perched next to VOGUE editrix Anna Wintour.
Now, just a few months later she was spotted chatting with Ebro Darden about her album drop—and pregnancy speculation—in a new pink version.
“I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy,” she added, referencing the title of her debut album.
“I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on,”she continued.
See for yourself below:
She wouldn’t be the first celeb to serve up this regal style—we’ve seen everyone from Tracee Ellis Ross to Beyoncé to Eva Marcille and even Rihanna have worn them in the past.
Is Cardi staking claim on this hair accessory trend or nah? Let us know in the comments below.
(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
