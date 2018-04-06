Wait, What? Kim Kardashian Constantly Asks Her Makeup Artist "To Make Her Look Ethnic”

Time flies when you're having fun! Kim Kardashian and her long-time makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic are celebrating their 10th anniversary together! To profit of their long-term relationship, they have collaborated on KKW X MARIO, a capsule makeup collection that features new eyeshadows and lipsticks to recreate Kim's best looks. See the announcement below:

Recently, Mario spoke to the The Hollywood Reporter and shared some interesting "requests" that Kim constantly makes during their makeup sessions together. “Kim’s Armenian and she loves to look Armenian and ethnic. She’ll say, 'Make me look ethnic.' I feel like that was one of the reasons that she really loved my makeup so much is that I made her feel ethnic and kind of like herself. [...] 'Bronzy' is because if there’s any word that Kim and I have used the most in the last 10 years, it would be 'bronzy.' "She literally says it every time we do makeup. 'Can I have a bronzy look? Can I have a bronzy eye? Can we do a bronzy smokey eye?' And she loves to be bronze. 'I feel too pale. Can you use more bronzer?'”

Errr, is this low-key problematic? While Kim is part Armenian, and Mario's ethnicity is Albanian, if anyone else made this request it would seem racist, no? We're surprised Mario didn't try to backtrack and cover up his loose lips, especially since this isn't the first time Kim has been in hot water. Remember when Kim was accused of wearing Blackface in an ad? We haven’t. Despite the white-washing of America, words are powerful, and, sadly, being "ethnic" isn't a trend that some people can wash off at the end of the night. It's a little disturbing how Kim is choosing to throw around her white privilege (despite having three Black children who can't) and being so unapologetic about it. Her response to those cornrows? “Hi, can I get zero fucks please, thanks.” “It’s one thing when people mock something and are negative. I’m clearly not being negative. Images mean a lot to me. I spend a lot of time on them," she previously told ELLE during her cover shoot.

Are we shocked by this new controversy? Not really, since the new addition to KKW Beauty was released today. In Kris Jenner's world there's no such thing as bad press. Would you ever ask your MUA to make you "look more ethnic," or is that hella offensive? Sound off below!

Written by BET Staff