See Masika Kalysha’s Ex-BFF Zell Swag Show Off His Chiseled Chest And Nail Jewelry

After his epic fight with Misster Ray on the Love and Hip-Hop reunion, it looks like Zell Swag doesn’t want his 15 minutes to end—despite possibly getting kicked off the show.

While most of us are tuned into the drama unfolding between the "Real baby mamas of Fetty Wap," Masika and Alexis, Zell is gunning to have all eyes on him.

Today (April 9) he hit the ‘gram displaying his *ahem* assets to support Marianna Harutunian's jewelry line. See his ultimate thirst trap below: