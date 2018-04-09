See Masika Kalysha’s Ex-BFF Zell Swag Show Off His Chiseled Chest And Nail Jewelry

After his epic fight with Misster Ray on the Love and Hip-Hop reunion, it looks like Zell Swag doesn’t want his 15 minutes to end—despite possibly getting kicked off the show.
While most of us are tuned into the drama unfolding between the "Real baby mamas of Fetty Wap," Masika and Alexis, Zell is gunning to have all eyes on him.
Today (April 9) he hit the ‘gram displaying his *ahem* assets to support Marianna Harutunian's jewelry line. See his ultimate thirst trap below:
OK, then! If you can peel your eyes away from his “package” and tats, you’ll also notice he’s rocking long "nail extensions," if you will.
Upon further inspection, it looks like they are some sort of nail jewelry. We don't quite get it, but since we spoke to a few men on their choice to rock makeup, we figure why shouldn’t they enjoy the option to get their nails done too?
What do you think of Zell’s latest flick? Too hot or too much? Sound off below.
(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images,)
