Racist or Nah?: The Internet Is Destroying This Makeup Artist Who Did Blackface To Look Like Eddie Murphy

"Skin color didn't even enter my head," is what one makeup artist wants the internet to know after being accused of doing blackface after she decided to transform herself into the famed comedian Eddie Murphy.

We can't help but murmur: here we go again.

According to Daily Mail, Jenna McDonnell, a 31-year-old makeup artist from Newport, often shares photos of herself on Instagram using makeup to transform into famous celebrities but reportedly struck a nerve with followers when she darkened her skin to appear like the Coming to America actor.