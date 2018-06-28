Racist or Nah?: The Internet Is Destroying This Makeup Artist Who Did Blackface To Look Like Eddie Murphy

Her response: "Skin colour didn't even enter my head."

"Skin color didn't even enter my head," is what one makeup artist wants the internet to know after being accused of doing blackface after she decided to transform herself into the famed comedian Eddie Murphy.

We can't help but murmur: here we go again.

According to Daily Mail, Jenna McDonnell, a 31-year-old makeup artist from Newport, often shares photos of herself on Instagram using makeup to transform into famous celebrities but reportedly struck a nerve with followers when she darkened her skin to appear like the Coming to America actor.

"Dumb white b****," one person angrily commented, along with the slew of other comments claiming she's "racist."

YIKES!

Scrolling through her timeline you may notice Jenna often transforms into famous faces to show off her step-by-step guide contouring skills. 

The wedding makeup artist quickly apologized: "I felt sick when I saw it [the response]. I'm gutted anyone would think of me as racist," she shared. "I am so so sorry if it offends anyone I'm the least racist person."

She then went on to explain: "I just wanted to paint myself as Eddie Murphy that's all. Just like I have been the Queen and Michael Jackson."

What do you think, BET fam? Does she get a pass for artistic expression? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Written by BET Staff

(Photos: WALES NEWS SERVICE, WALES NEWS SERVICE, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

