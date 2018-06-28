Racist or Nah?: The Internet Is Destroying This Makeup Artist Who Did Blackface To Look Like Eddie Murphy

#Couplecam: Wait, What?! See The Photo Of Wiz Khalifa And His New Bae That Has Amber Rose Excited For Bash's New Stepmom
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
"Skin color didn't even enter my head," is what one makeup artist wants the internet to know after being accused of doing blackface after she decided to transform herself into the famed comedian Eddie Murphy.
We can't help but murmur: here we go again.
According to Daily Mail, Jenna McDonnell, a 31-year-old makeup artist from Newport, often shares photos of herself on Instagram using makeup to transform into famous celebrities but reportedly struck a nerve with followers when she darkened her skin to appear like the Coming to America actor.
"Dumb white b****," one person angrily commented, along with the slew of other comments claiming she's "racist."
YIKES!
Scrolling through her timeline you may notice Jenna often transforms into famous faces to show off her step-by-step guide contouring skills.
The wedding makeup artist quickly apologized: "I felt sick when I saw it [the response]. I'm gutted anyone would think of me as racist," she shared. "I am so so sorry if it offends anyone I'm the least racist person."
She then went on to explain: "I just wanted to paint myself as Eddie Murphy that's all. Just like I have been the Queen and Michael Jackson."
What do you think, BET fam? Does she get a pass for artistic expression? Share your thoughts in the comments.
(Photos: WALES NEWS SERVICE, WALES NEWS SERVICE, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
