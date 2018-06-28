Zero F*cks!: Here's What Sammy Sosa Has To Say To Haters Who Judge His Bleached Skin

#Couplecam: Wait, What?! See The Photo Of Wiz Khalifa And His New Bae That Has Amber Rose Excited For Bash's New Stepmom
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Former MLB star Sammy Sosa has admitted years ago that he chooses to bleach his skin, but if you think he cares about the public's opinion, think again.
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he made it very clear, he gives zero f*cks about what haters have to say.
“Look at what I am today,” Sosa told Sports Illustrated in their newest issue. “This is my life, and I don’t take garbage from nobody. I do whatever I want.”
Couldn't get any clearer than that!
ICYMI: The 49-year-old former athlete shared with the world in 2009 that he uses European cream to soften his skin, but the side effect is that the cream also lightens it.
“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some,” Sosa told Univision. “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”
SMH: We wonder what T.I. thinks about his latest comments. Last year, the Atlanta rapper clearly was not into Sammy’s transformation, suggesting it was all due to “self-hate.”
(Photos: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for People en Espanol, Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS