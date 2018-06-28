Zero F*cks!: Here's What Sammy Sosa Has To Say To Haters Who Judge His Bleached Skin

Former MLB star Sammy Sosa has admitted years ago that he chooses to bleach his skin, but if you think he cares about the public's opinion, think again.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he made it very clear, he gives zero f*cks about what haters have to say.

“Look at what I am today,” Sosa told Sports Illustrated in their newest issue. “This is my life, and I don’t take garbage from nobody. I do whatever I want.”