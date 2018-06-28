Zero F*cks!: Here's What Sammy Sosa Has To Say To Haters Who Judge His Bleached Skin

Former MLB star Sammy Sosa has admitted years ago that he chooses to bleach his skin, but if you think he cares about the public's opinion, think again.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he made it very clear, he gives zero f*cks about what haters have to say.

“Look at what I am today,” Sosa told Sports Illustrated in their newest issue. “This is my life, and I don’t take garbage from nobody. I do whatever I want.”

ICYMI: The 49-year-old former athlete shared with the world in 2009 that he uses European cream to soften his skin, but the side effect is that the cream also lightens it.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some,” Sosa told Univision. “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”

SMH: We wonder what T.I. thinks about his latest comments. Last year, the Atlanta rapper clearly was not into Sammy’s transformation, suggesting it was all due to “self-hate.”

