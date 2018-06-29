Aoki Lee Simmons Is Bullied By People Who Tell Her She Is Not As Pretty As Her Older Sister

#Couplecam: Wait, What?! See The Photo Of Wiz Khalifa And His New Bae That Has Amber Rose Excited For Bash's New Stepmom
Cyber trolls are getting out of hand!
Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons daughter isn't letting the bullies tear down her self-esteem any longer.
The 15 year-old, Aoki Lee Simmons took to IG Stories to share that she was insecure about sharing photos because commenters would tell her she's, "not as prety as her sister."
"I used to be very picky about pictures and not really show my face and would often not post pictures of cool events or important moments because I didn't like my smile or I was standing next to my beautiful sister. It's easy to get insecure your sister and mom are models," Aoki admitted.
Check out the screenshot below:
In her post, she declared that things would be different this summer and she'll be sharing all of the good moments.
"I've dealt with a lot of negativity on Instagram, comments saying I'm not as pretty as my big sister (who is the best by the way). We all want to look nice in our photos but I've tried to let all of that go and just post pictures where I look happy or was actually having a good time. I try not to worry who I'm standing next to and just share good moments with you guys."
Take that haters!
Older sister, Ming Lee Simmons, shared her sister's message on her own IG Story captioning the photo, "I literally aspire to be my sister."
How sweet is that?! We can't get enough of the Lee Simmons sisters.
(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation)
