Aoki Lee Simmons Is Bullied By People Who Tell Her She Is Not As Pretty As Her Older Sister

Cyber trolls are getting out of hand!

Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons daughter isn't letting the bullies tear down her self-esteem any longer.

The 15 year-old, Aoki Lee Simmons took to IG Stories to share that she was insecure about sharing photos because commenters would tell her she's, "not as prety as her sister."

"I used to be very picky about pictures and not really show my face and would often not post pictures of cool events or important moments because I didn't like my smile or I was standing next to my beautiful sister. It's easy to get insecure your sister and mom are models," Aoki admitted.

Check out the screenshot below: