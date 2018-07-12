Black IS Beautiful: Gabrielle Union Gave Her Stepsons A Lesson In Colorism

It’s sad, but discrimination based on skin color still exists in 2018. To this day, women and men both find themselves treated differently based on their skin tone. Often overlooked by western society’s ideal of beauty, women with beautiful shades of dark brown are the last chosen for modeling jobs. It’s sad but true. While it’s hard to shake the feeling of not giving a f*ck about those who can't find the beauty in rich melanin, Gabrielle Union is on a mission to refine the vision of beauty, and it’s starting at home with her hubby Dwyane Wade’s sons, Zaire and Zion, and his nephew Dahveon!

In an interview with Refinery29, the 45-year-old actress shared how she taught her boys about colorism and proved that there are far more beautiful Black women in the world, other than the typical light skin Instagram model. It all started when she asked the teenage boys to pull up their Instagrams and show her the hottest girls at their high school. "Literally, probably about 10 girls I looked at had the same light skin, curly hair, tiny waist, butt, boobs — it was the same girl over and over again," she shared. "So I asked them to show me the most beautiful chocolate sister they've seen. They say there are none. I was like, 'Why do they get exed out so fast? What is happening in your brain that is causing you to look at these women through a prism that is distorting their actual selves?'" Gabrielle then showed the teen boys the stunning and beautifully chocolate-colored actress Ryan Destiny.

"They're like, 'Oh, she bad!' But do you know how many Ryan Destinies there are?" Gabrielle questioned. "I pull up every Black model, women from all over the world, and they're beautiful. But they don't see the beauty unless it comes from an actress or a supermodel or a video vixen. They have to have somebody else tell them that a chocolate woman is attractive for them to believe it." PREACH! We are so happy that there are WOC in Hollywood advocating for #BlackGirlMagic in all shades, body types and style. There is far too much #MelaninMagic that needs to be loved, honored, respected and admired — every day! "To me, diversity is the seat at a table that is super tiny," she confesses. "Inclusion is letting you on the block and at the house — much less at the table."

She’s on a mission using Flawless, her popular hair-care line sold at Ulta, to make sure that Black women are “not forgotten.” "Now we're on the vibe of 'Love me exactly as I am, or not.' I'm so happy in my own skin, I'm so happy in my own body, and I'm so happy in my own identity. It's refreshing." Indeed it is.

