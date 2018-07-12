Chile, Why? This White Woman Did A Black Hair Tutorial On Her Show, And Wendy Williams Got Her All The Way Together

Cultural appropriation, maybe. But, she tried it. Wendy Williams is the queen of saying it like she means it, so fans were not surprised when the talk show host set a white hairstylist straight when she came on the show to school Wendy Watchers on the trendy style of Afro puffs with baby hair! Yeah, the same hairstyle we’ve been doing for years.

As the uninformed beauty guru showed off how she styled a lopsided puff, she then began to share a “hair secret” on how to make baby hair — by combing the hair backward with a toothbrush. See the cringe-worthy moment below that forced Wendy to put the young culture vulture in check:

Yass! Wendy did a great job fixing the obvious fail. Girl, we all know to pull the hair forward and swoop it back. SMH. Of course, Black Twitter was not having it and gave the young lady the business.

It amazes when blk folks that been doing something for centuries have to constantly save/school these bandwagon newbies from fukn it ALL up. Sit down somewhere & learn before you assume to be the expert 😒. — Chalttu (@chalttu) July 11, 2018 Don't invite her back Wendy. pic.twitter.com/x2oTarUpvI — 🌒 Child Alter Ego (@MoonChildAE) July 11, 2018 But why did she say she wanted to show us a little trick and then ask the audience, "how many of you guys done this trick?" Chile... pic.twitter.com/ZQNTmuJupy — Toya~~ (@Hello_Toya) July 11, 2018 Naaaah pic.twitter.com/k6I3TY7YFc — Lici 💕 (@AliciaLiciW) July 12, 2018

TBH: WOC have been rocking baby hair before they even begin to walk. Yes, we all had our mamas getting the toothbrush and gel for some serious lay. Just saying...

Written by Tweety Elitou