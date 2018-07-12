Chile, Why? This White Woman Did A Black Hair Tutorial On Her Show, And Wendy Williams Got Her All The Way Together

attends the 50th anniversary celebration of Wilhelmina with co-host Patti Hansen on November 14, 2017 in New York City.

Chile, Why? This White Woman Did A Black Hair Tutorial On Her Show, And Wendy Williams Got Her All The Way Together

She tried it.

Published 1 week ago

Cultural appropriation, maybe. But, she tried it.

Wendy Williams is the queen of saying it like she means it, so fans were not surprised when the talk show host set a white hairstylist straight when she came on the show to school Wendy Watchers on the trendy style of Afro puffs with baby hair!  

Yeah, the same hairstyle we’ve been doing for years. 

As the uninformed beauty guru showed off how she styled a lopsided puff, she then began to share a “hair secret” on how to make baby hair — by combing the hair backward with a toothbrush.

See the cringe-worthy moment below that forced Wendy to put the young culture vulture in check:

Yass! Wendy did a great job fixing the obvious fail. 

Girl, we all know to pull the hair forward and swoop it back. SMH.

Of course, Black Twitter was not having it and gave the young lady the business.

TBH: WOC have been rocking baby hair before they even begin to walk. Yes, we all had our mamas getting the toothbrush and gel for some serious lay. Just saying...

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Wilhelmina Models)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style