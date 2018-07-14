Lena Waithe Goes For The Big Chop And Debuts Hair Without Locs

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Lena Waithe attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

She’s ready for “new tings.”

Published 6 days ago

Lena Waithe took the saying “out with the old, in with the new” to heart when she decided to go for the big chop and cut off all her long locs.  

See the fresh cut Lena is rocking thanks to Barber Doll The Slayer:

New tings. Cut by : @barberdolltheslayer

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

For those who don’t know, the 34-year-old “Master of None” actress has become known for her signature undercut adorned with lengthy dreads so many were left in awe of her shorter ‘do.

ICYMI: Lena slayed the red carpet at the MET Gala this year with a long rainbow cape to represent the LGBTQ community as queer woman of color.

(Photo: Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

 

What do you think of Lena’s new look? Drop a line in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou

