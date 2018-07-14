Lena Waithe Goes For The Big Chop And Debuts Hair Without Locs

#Couplecam: Karrueche Destroys Little Booty Shamers In Skintight Catsuit During Date Night
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Lena Waithe took the saying “out with the old, in with the new” to heart when she decided to go for the big chop and cut off all her long locs.
See the fresh cut Lena is rocking thanks to Barber Doll The Slayer:
For those who don’t know, the 34-year-old “Master of None” actress has become known for her signature undercut adorned with lengthy dreads so many were left in awe of her shorter ‘do.
ICYMI: Lena slayed the red carpet at the MET Gala this year with a long rainbow cape to represent the LGBTQ community as queer woman of color.
What do you think of Lena’s new look? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS