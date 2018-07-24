D*mn, Baby! Janet Jackson Debuts A Whole New Look In Brooklyn

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Janet Jackson was recently spotted filming a new music video under the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, NY, and we have a feeling it's going to be fiyah!
Dressed in a series of colorful 'fits, the 52-year-old mommy took many aback when they seen her new 'do!
See her new hairstyle that features loads of #inches.
The new look comes as the legendary musician is currently on her State of the World Tour.
Are we the only ones loving her natural style ponytail? You betta slay, sis!
(Photo: INSTAR)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS