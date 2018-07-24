D*mn, Baby! Janet Jackson Debuts A Whole New Look In Brooklyn

D*mn, Baby! Janet Jackson Debuts A Whole New Look In Brooklyn

The 52-year-old mommy is back!

Published 1 week ago

Janet Jackson was recently spotted filming a new music video under the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, NY, and we have a feeling it's going to be fiyah!

Dressed in a series of colorful 'fits, the 52-year-old mommy took many aback when they seen her new 'do!

See her new hairstyle that features loads of #inches.

(Photo: INSTAR)

The new look comes as the legendary musician is currently on her State of the World Tour.

Are we the only ones loving her natural style ponytail? You betta slay, sis!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: INSTAR)

