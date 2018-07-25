Reginae Carter Debuts New Nicki Minaj-Inspired Pink Hair

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: Antonia 'Toya' Wright, Nicki Minaj and Reginae Carter attend Reginea's "All White" Sweet 16 birthday party at Summerour Studio on November 29, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Barbie Tingz!

Published 1 week ago

Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s first born, has always been a fan of Young Money’s queen, Nicki Minaj, but this time she’s altered her appearance to mimic the femcee. The 19-year-old went Barbie pink and couldn’t wait to floss her new locks for Instagram. New hair, who dis?

Sooooo @kenya_styles slayed this pink 💕 #PinkVibez Outfit from @fashionnova 💫

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Her pinkalicious was the creation of Atlanta’s Kenya Styles, who is currently taking bookings, ladies. Sis slayed that!

Would you go Barbie pink for your favorite star?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

