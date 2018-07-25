Reginae Carter Debuts New Nicki Minaj-Inspired Pink Hair

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s first born, has always been a fan of Young Money’s queen, Nicki Minaj, but this time she’s altered her appearance to mimic the femcee. The 19-year-old went Barbie pink and couldn’t wait to floss her new locks for Instagram. New hair, who dis?
Her pinkalicious was the creation of Atlanta’s Kenya Styles, who is currently taking bookings, ladies. Sis slayed that!
Would you go Barbie pink for your favorite star?
(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS