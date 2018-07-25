Reginae Carter Debuts New Nicki Minaj-Inspired Pink Hair

Reginae Carter , Lil Wayne ’s first born, has always been a fan of Young Money’s queen, Nicki Minaj , but this time she’s altered her appearance to mimic the femcee. The 19-year-old went Barbie pink and couldn’t wait to floss her new locks for Instagram. New hair, who dis?

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Jul 25, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

Her pinkalicious was the creation of Atlanta’s Kenya Styles, who is currently taking bookings, ladies. Sis slayed that!

Would you go Barbie pink for your favorite star?