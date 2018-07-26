'Nola Darling' Flexes Her Bright Green Armpit Fuzz In Efforts To Be 'Free'

DeWanda Wise, best known for her role as the sexually confident "Nola Darling" on the Netflix's series She's Gotta Have It recently went all natural on the 'gram, and let's just say it's definitely getting a lot of attention. See how the 34-year-old actress is "finding new ways for you (and me) to be #Free" with her bright green armpits.

Garnering over 13k likes and 300 comments, DeWanda is clearly on a mission showing that it's all about being free and unique with your beauty. "I have turquoise armpits and my style icon Nola Darling ALSO has blue pits?! I feel so validated right now 😍," a commenter shared. Thinking the look was a bit odd, one commenter posted: "That’s weird but it’s ok. Be Free ❤️." "Nothing negative about it. I personally wouldn't post a photo like this but I think @dewandawise is powerful to do so," another confessed.

Whether you like it or not, we admit she succeeded in causing a conversation. The question is, would you rock the look? We'd love to hear your thoughts.

Written by Tweety Elitou