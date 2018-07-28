Clapback Season! Nene Leakes Reads Fan Who Says She Looks ‘Plastic’ & Tammy Rivera Has Receipts She’s Not Faking A Tiny Waistline

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Reality stars often have to endure public scrutiny about their looks. While many often choose to ignore the negativity, Nene Leakes and Tammy Rivera obviously decided they’ve heard enough.
With a storm of reads and loads of receipts being rained on social media, it’s not hard to believe Clapback season isn’t here. See for yourself.
Recently, Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star, Nene Leakes decided to post a photo of the bomb makeup done by her amazing glam team. While many commenters sang Nene’s praises, one commenter decided it would be the perfect time to ask the 50-year-old to lay off the surgery because she looked “plastic.” As expected, Nene responded with a wordy clapback starting with the phrase, “You crazy b*tch!”
Bloop!
Nene wasn’t the only reality star over the accusations. Waka Flocka’s wifey, Tammy Rivera, also found herself having to defend her look, but instead of a clapback, she pulled out all the receipts.
It all started when the 31-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star posted an IG photo of herself showing off her super snatched waistline, causing a fan to believe she was photoshopping her body.
Sick of the drama, Tammy single-handedly destroyed the rumors by posting a video of her barely-there waist to her IG story along with a worded photo immediately after the video simply stating: “Y’all can’t never let a b*tch be great.”
Yes, Tammy! Come through with the shapely figure and serious receipts.
Just goes to show you, be careful who you come for because it might result in a read. Just saying.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage, Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS