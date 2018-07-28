Clapback Season! Nene Leakes Reads Fan Who Says She Looks ‘Plastic’ & Tammy Rivera Has Receipts She’s Not Faking A Tiny Waistline

Reality stars often have to endure public scrutiny about their looks. While many often choose to ignore the negativity, Nene Leakes and Tammy Rivera obviously decided they’ve heard enough.

With a storm of reads and loads of receipts being rained on social media, it’s not hard to believe Clapback season isn’t here. See for yourself.

Recently, Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star, Nene Leakes decided to post a photo of the bomb makeup done by her amazing glam team. While many commenters sang Nene’s praises, one commenter decided it would be the perfect time to ask the 50-year-old to lay off the surgery because she looked “plastic.” As expected, Nene responded with a wordy clapback starting with the phrase, “You crazy b*tch!”

Bloop!