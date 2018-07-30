Kim Kardashian Debuts Sleek New ‘Haircut’ And Makes Khloé Kardashian Twin With Her

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Kim Kardashian West (L) and Khloe Kardashian attend the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian Debuts Sleek New ‘Haircut’ And Makes Khloé Kardashian Twin With Her

They are "moms with bobs."

Published 5 days ago

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West revealed her brand new "haircut," by her favorite hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and clearly, she’s loving her new look.

Opting for a dark blunt A-line bob, the mother of three wasted no time showing off her new hairstyle on Snapchat, which she originally debuted on Saturday night while out with her rapper husband, Kayne West.

What’s most shocking is that she even got her younger sister Khloé Kardashian twin with her in the same haircut as they enjoyed an adult-only poker night benefit for City Of Hope hospital. 

They are “moms with bobs” and "bobs with moms," according to the sisters, as they showed off their matching tresses.

What do we think of the sisters' twinning moment? Looks like these mommas are in their MILF bag. 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

KILLER CURVES: BODIES TO DIE FOR

WED, AUG 8 10/9C

PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC