Kim Kardashian Debuts Sleek New ‘Haircut’ And Makes Khloé Kardashian Twin With Her

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West revealed her brand new "haircut," by her favorite hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and clearly, she’s loving her new look.

Opting for a dark blunt A-line bob, the mother of three wasted no time showing off her new hairstyle on Snapchat, which she originally debuted on Saturday night while out with her rapper husband, Kayne West .

What’s most shocking is that she even got her younger sister Khloé Kardashian twin with her in the same haircut as they enjoyed an adult-only poker night benefit for City Of Hope hospital.

They are “moms with bobs” and "bobs with moms," according to the sisters, as they showed off their matching tresses.