Reginae Carter Stunts Like Her Mama In New Chocolate Brown Bundles

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 09: Reginae Carter attends a party at Medusa Lounge on April 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Reginae Carter Stunts Like Her Mama In New Chocolate Brown Bundles

Bye-bye pink wig, and hello brown beauty!

Published 5 days ago

From a pink Harajuku Barbie style wig similar to those Nicki Minaj wore in her early days to bangin’ brown bundles—Lil Wayne’s firstborn, Reginae Carter, has been quite busy in the last week switching up her hairdos for the ‘gram.

Over the weekend, the 19-year-old cutie couldn’t wait to share with her 3.4 million Instagram followers her brand-new bundles she received from Revenge Luxury Hair Extensions

See for yourself why she’s saying her new hair is about to have her out here “looking for Revenge all summer 18.”

Of course, she’s slaying her latest inches and is obviously unstressed by recent comments on social media that have fans concerned the former Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta star is less than humble. 

From the look on her face, she’s completely unbothered. Goes to show you, she said what she said and doesn't stand by for any apologies. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

KILLER CURVES: BODIES TO DIE FOR

WED, AUG 8 10/9C

PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC