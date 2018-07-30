Reginae Carter Stunts Like Her Mama In New Chocolate Brown Bundles

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
From a pink Harajuku Barbie style wig similar to those Nicki Minaj wore in her early days to bangin’ brown bundles—Lil Wayne’s firstborn, Reginae Carter, has been quite busy in the last week switching up her hairdos for the ‘gram.
Over the weekend, the 19-year-old cutie couldn’t wait to share with her 3.4 million Instagram followers her brand-new bundles she received from Revenge Luxury Hair Extensions.
See for yourself why she’s saying her new hair is about to have her out here “looking for Revenge all summer 18.”
Of course, she’s slaying her latest inches and is obviously unstressed by recent comments on social media that have fans concerned the former Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta star is less than humble.
From the look on her face, she’s completely unbothered. Goes to show you, she said what she said and doesn't stand by for any apologies.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
