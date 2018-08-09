Here’s The Real Reason Why Cardi B Paid $1,500 To Get Her Hair Dyed Blue

You may remember last week, Cardi B debuted her newly colored blue wig dyed to perfection by hairstylist Cliff Vmir.

Perfection! So what’s with the new look? It was a secret until her hairstylist spilled the tea. Turns out, Cardi wants to twin with her new whip!

According to her hairstylist, Cardi chose to go for blue #inches after purchasing her brand new Lamborghini. “You never really know what she’s going to do and say. She did just get gifted a blue Lamborghini and she was like, ‘Cliff, I gotta get that color,’ and she was so happy. I mixed together four different dyes and we got exactly the color she wanted,” the professional hairstylist told Refinery29.

So what was the price tag for that kind of work? Cliff admits time in his chair can cost upwards of $1,500 to $2,000. Bags! Proof that Cardi B really is "a part of the rich people club"!

Written by Tweety Elitou