WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry Had These Remarkable Words For The MUA Who Did Meghan Markle’s Wedding Day Makeup

Published 3 days ago

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and California-native Duchess Meghan Markle was spectacular. 

The highly broadcast event was outstanding, and while Meghan’s wedding dress didn’t disappoint, fans could not help but notice how radiant the 35-year-old looked while walking down the aisle. 

With the choice to not cover her freckles, Meghan left many fawning over her natural beauty—most importantly, her husband, Prince Harry! 

Getting the royal seal of approval, makeup artist Daniel Martin shared during an interview with InStyle that Prince Harry personally thanked him.

“After the ceremony, Harry kept saying thank you,” said Martin. “He was thanking me for making her look like herself." 

Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
(Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Such a gentleman! 

TBH: It only makes sense that he thanked the man behind enhancing his wife’s beauty.  

We definitely didn’t miss Prince Harry’s reaction when he lifted her veil. 

ICYMI: Prince Harry utter the words, “You look amazing,” before he gave a bite of his lip after lifting his wife’s veil. 

Can this couple get any more adorable?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

