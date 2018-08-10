Prince Harry Had These Remarkable Words For The MUA Who Did Meghan Markle’s Wedding Day Makeup

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
The royal wedding between Prince Harry and California-native Duchess Meghan Markle was spectacular.
The highly broadcast event was outstanding, and while Meghan’s wedding dress didn’t disappoint, fans could not help but notice how radiant the 35-year-old looked while walking down the aisle.
With the choice to not cover her freckles, Meghan left many fawning over her natural beauty—most importantly, her husband, Prince Harry!
Getting the royal seal of approval, makeup artist Daniel Martin shared during an interview with InStyle that Prince Harry personally thanked him.
“After the ceremony, Harry kept saying thank you,” said Martin. “He was thanking me for making her look like herself."
Such a gentleman!
TBH: It only makes sense that he thanked the man behind enhancing his wife’s beauty.
We definitely didn’t miss Prince Harry’s reaction when he lifted her veil.
ICYMI: Prince Harry utter the words, “You look amazing,” before he gave a bite of his lip after lifting his wife’s veil.
Can this couple get any more adorable?
(Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
