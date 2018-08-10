Prince Harry Had These Remarkable Words For The MUA Who Did Meghan Markle’s Wedding Day Makeup

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and California-native Duchess Meghan Markle was spectacular.

The highly broadcast event was outstanding, and while Meghan’s wedding dress didn’t disappoint, fans could not help but notice how radiant the 35-year-old looked while walking down the aisle.

With the choice to not cover her freckles, Meghan left many fawning over her natural beauty—most importantly, her husband, Prince Harry!

Getting the royal seal of approval, makeup artist Daniel Martin shared during an interview with InStyle that Prince Harry personally thanked him.

“After the ceremony, Harry kept saying thank you,” said Martin. “He was thanking me for making her look like herself."