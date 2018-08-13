They Call Her Bangin' Body, Spicy Mami: Cardi B Wines It Up In New Braids Just 5 Weeks After Giving Birth To Kulture

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 16: Cardi B performs on stage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

They Call Her Bangin' Body, Spicy Mami: Cardi B Wines It Up In New Braids Just 5 Weeks After Giving Birth To Kulture

The new mom is looking real good!

Published 13 hours ago

It seems like Cardi B has decided to shake off that baby weight the best way she knows how: shaking dat ass.

The 26-year-old rapper has been sharing her ups and downs of being a new mommy to baby Kulture. Even though she's a mom now, certain things never change, like what it takes to put Cardi in a good mood: showing off her new look or dancing.

Cardi took to Instagram to show off her brand new braids and even busted out her old moves to Karol G’s "Pineapple." See the video below:

I know you prefer to touch what you see .

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Cardi can be seen rocking cornrows that fall past her twerking booty. This look is perfect for her new life as a mommy. She captioned the video, “I know you prefer to touch what you see,” which is the English translation of the original Spanish lyrics of the song.

Do you think Cardi B’s caption was meant for her husband and baby daddy, Offset? I mean, she has been talking about wanting to get freaky with him!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style