Celeb MUA Jeffree Star 'Bow Wow Challenges' TF Out Of Cam'ron's Ride

The rapper made sure to call him out, too.

Published 6 days ago

The "Bow Wow Challenge" must be contagious! 

Recently, celebrity makeup artist Jeffree Star took to the 'gram to show off a sexy flick posed in front of a bright pink custom made Audi. 

The gag is, while most noticed the winning look in the makeup artist’s face, rapper Cam'ron couldn't help but notice his license plate and he took to the ‘gram to expose the truth.

See the revealing moment below:

Oop!! #Camron calls out #JeffreeStar for posing on the gram with his car 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Bloop! 

SMH, we are peeping a pattern here. Didn’t we all learn from Bow Wow that there is never a moment when faking it till you make it works effortlessly?

Written by BET Staff

(Photos:Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images, Bobby Bank/WireImage)

