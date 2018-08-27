Who Did This?: The Internet Comes For Baby Stormi's Tiny Pigtails

We are disgusted.

Stormi Webster has once again made her debut on social media, and the 6-month-old is cuter than ever! 

After announcing to the world that her baby girl would no longer be spotted on the ‘gram due to internet trolls, Kylie Jenner recently posted an adorable video in her Instagram stories showing off her daughter’s cuteness. 

In the clip, the mother and daughter duo can be seen rocking IG’s flower crown filters as they share a sweet moment that has many fans gushing over Kylie and Travis Scott's daughter—and her mini ponytail. 

Baby Stormi!!

OK, Baby Stormi, we see your inches coming through. 

Stormi and Auntie Jordyn🤩 @kyliejenner @jordynwoods

Of course, while many fans were in love with Stormi’s innocent face, there were internet trolls who could not wait to judge the infant's beauty and even her hair growth. 

Like seriously, since when does a baby have to have a ponytail down to her pamper? We’ll wait.

We now understand why Kylie had put Stormi on a mini-hiatus from social media, SMH.

Let the little girl live her life.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

