Slay, Sis!: Zendaya Does Her Own Hair And Makeup For A Red Carpet

Zendaya Coleman slays literally every look, whether it’s a casual ‘fit or a red carpet lewk. We already know she’s the DIY queen when it comes to fashion, but now she’s even her own beauty team!

From her woke AF clothing line to clapping back at the occasional internet trolls, Zendaya always keeps it real. Recently, she took to the ‘gram to show off her other skills: hair and makeup!

The 21-year-old singer/actress was in London at the GQ Men of the Year Awards wearing a marigold and fuschia gown with a velvet bow and beaded bustier with one sleeve from Ralph and Russo. But her glam is what seriously stole the show.