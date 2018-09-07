Finally: Nicki Minaj’s New Glam Squad Got Her All The Way Together

Nicki Minaj pulled up to the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards with a new wet look, which was quite the attention grabber! Looks like Nicki and her new hair stylist, Dionte Gray, are not here for the games as the “Queen” rapper came through in the ombre purple hair that served us wet-and-wavy beach.

(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)















Her makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, called on the beauty gawds as he created a beat face like no other. The natural look is very becoming of Nicki!

Held at the Park Hyatt in New York on Thursday night (Sept. 6), the Queens, New York-bred rapper was dripped and dipped in the royal color purple as she presented her friend Winnie Harlow with the Breakthrough Model of the Year award. Winnie was well-fitted to win because of her many achievements since her appearance on America's Next Top Model in 2014.

After the 24-year-old received her award, she shared her appreciation to the "Barbie Dreams" rapper for coming to New York to bestow upon her the prestigious award, and Nicki reciprocated by posting a photo of them together to congratulate her further.

Looks like Nicki’s serving us #hairgoals for the season, making ladies step up their game.

What do you think of her Purple Rain ‘do? We’re sure that Prince is proud.

Written by Tweety Elitou