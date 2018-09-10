Oprah Has Wigs Named Beyoncé And Rihanna In Her Wide Collection Of Wigs

We all know that Oprah Winfrey has got a luscious mane under those wigs, but did you all know that she names every single one of them?

Oprah is literally winning at social media! Recently, the talk show queen and media mogul let us know exactly what it takes to put her longtime boo, Stedman Graham, in the mood. But now she is walking us through the various names of her expansive, probably very expensive, wig collection. Check out the video below: