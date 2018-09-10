Oprah Has Wigs Named Beyoncé And Rihanna In Her Wide Collection Of Wigs

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11: Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles premiere of OWN's 'Love Is_' held at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Mama O has names for each of her units including Chaka Khan and Diana Ross.

We all know that Oprah Winfrey has got a luscious mane under those wigs, but did you all know that she names every single one of them?

Oprah is literally winning at social media! Recently, the talk show queen and media mogul let us know exactly what it takes to put her longtime boo, Stedman Graham, in the mood. But now she is walking us through the various names of her expansive, probably very expensive, wig collection. Check out the video below:

 

In the video shot on the O! Magazine Instagram, Oprah names her new wig that she is wearing for her recent photo shoot Tatiana. She goes on to say that she has wigs named after Diana Ross, Chaka Khan, Beyoncé and Rihanna. A true diva shouting out her favorite divas!

I mean, when you got rich wig money, you might as well give them some fellow rich ladies. Are we going to start naming our wigs?

 

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage)

