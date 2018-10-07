Well D*amn! You'll Never Believe What Lil Uzi Vert Just Got Pierced

<<enter caption here>> at on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It's not for the faint of heart.

It's no secret that rapper, Lil Uzi Vert is a fan of facial piercings, but his latest piercing has a little shook.

Earlier today (Oct. 7), the 24-year-old "Sauce It Up," rapper took the 'gram smiling from ear to each showing off his new forehead peircing.

See for yourself.

Flaunting his two small red studs along with the witty caption, "This place must have free WiFi, cause I'm feeling a connection," it already seems like Lil Uzi is loving his new edition.

What do you think of his new piercings? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Tara Ziemba/FilmMagic)

