Well D*amn! You'll Never Believe What Lil Uzi Vert Just Got Pierced

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
It's no secret that rapper, Lil Uzi Vert is a fan of facial piercings, but his latest piercing has a little shook.
Earlier today (Oct. 7), the 24-year-old "Sauce It Up," rapper took the 'gram smiling from ear to each showing off his new forehead peircing.
See for yourself.
Flaunting his two small red studs along with the witty caption, "This place must have free WiFi, cause I'm feeling a connection," it already seems like Lil Uzi is loving his new edition.
What do you think of his new piercings? Share your thoughts in the comments.
(Photo: Tara Ziemba/FilmMagic)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
