Milk Makeup Collaborates With Wu-Tang and Teyana Taylor For New Collection

The beauty industry is becoming more and more inclusive and we can thank brands like Milk Makeup for creating products that cater to all skin types. The cruelty free makeup line is launching their first collection today, and has teamed up with Wu-Tang (yes, THE Wu-Tang Clan) to create a line of 8 lipstick shades encouraging buyers to find their inner beauty, wisdom, and strength.

“Milk Makeup has been bold in creating beauty products with unique ingredients. This collab dives deeper into that realm and I’m sure will inspire the Wisdom Beauty and Strength of today’s Modern Warriors,” said RZA legendary member of the Wu-Tang Clan.