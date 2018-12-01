Where Ya At? Future Has A Shocking Set Of Beauty Requirements For His Ideal Woman

#Couplecam: See Playboy Carti and Iggy Azalea Catching Flights and Feelings
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
For you ladies that have big dreams of being next in line to be Future’s bae, it's not gonna be easy because the brother has standards— especially when it comes to his lady’s nails.
While cruising in his car, The Mask Off rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share the top 5 nail colors that are bound to get his attention, and many fans taking note.
“For the beautiful women, here are the top five name choices,” he informs his viewers.
Dying to know his choices? Well, here is his breakdown.
FYI: Future’s Top 5 Nail Choices for Beautiful Women
See the video confession for yourself:
We assume that when he says “wet” he is talking about the shiny, gel nails.
We can already imagine that women who appreciated these details are already running out to the nail salon to get those fingers and toes all the way together!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS