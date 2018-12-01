Where Ya At? Future Has A Shocking Set Of Beauty Requirements For His Ideal Woman

For you ladies that have big dreams of being next in line to be Future’s bae, it's not gonna be easy because the brother has standards— especially when it comes to his lady’s nails.

While cruising in his car, The Mask Off rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share the top 5 nail colors that are bound to get his attention, and many fans taking note.

“For the beautiful women, here are the top five name choices,” he informs his viewers.

Dying to know his choices? Well, here is his breakdown.

FYI: Future’s Top 5 Nail Choices for Beautiful Women

White Nude Red (Wet) Neon (Wet) Green (Wet) Yellow (Wet) Black

See the video confession for yourself: