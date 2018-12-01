Where Ya At? Future Has A Shocking Set Of Beauty Requirements For His Ideal Woman

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Rapper Future attends FreeWishes Evening of Excellence at Georgia Aquarium on November 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Would you meet his standards?

Published 1 week ago

For you ladies that have big dreams of being next in line to be Future’s bae, it's not gonna be easy because the brother has standards— especially when it comes to his lady’s nails. 

While cruising in his car, The Mask Off rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share the top 5 nail colors that are bound to get his attention, and many fans taking note.

“For the beautiful women, here are the top five name choices,” he informs his viewers. 

Dying to know his choices? Well, here is his breakdown. 

FYI: Future’s Top 5 Nail Choices for Beautiful Women

  1. White
  2. Nude
  3. Red (Wet)
  4. Neon (Wet) Green (Wet) Yellow (Wet)
  5. Black 

See the video confession for yourself:

We assume that when he says “wet” he is talking about the shiny, gel nails.

We can already imagine that women who appreciated these details are already running out to the nail salon to get those fingers and toes all the way together!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

