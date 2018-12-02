Drum Roll! See Sherri Shepherd’s New Body After 260 Days Of No Sugar

Sherri Shepherd has been open about her struggle with weight loss for years. However, after some hardwork the comedian and actress has managed to shed off some serious pounds by cutting out sugar.

On Instagram, Shepherd revealed she has gone 260 days without sugar. She wrote, "Getting it in!!! Over 260 days #sugarfree ... can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel. Energy, clarity of thought and mind. Focused ... patient w my son. Hearing from God a lot more clearly. Present. I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25lbs. This is not a fad- it’s my life that is at stake. - It feels so good to feel."



See slim and trim Shepherd below: