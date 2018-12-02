Drum Roll! See Sherri Shepherd’s New Body After 260 Days Of No Sugar

attends the screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" hosted by The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines and Synchrony at Museum of Modern Art on February 13, 2018 in New York City.

Drum Roll! See Sherri Shepherd’s New Body After 260 Days Of No Sugar

The comedian is dropping jaws.

Published 1 week ago

Sherri Shepherd has been open about her struggle with weight loss for years. However, after some hardwork the comedian and actress has managed to shed off some serious pounds by cutting out sugar. 

On Instagram, Shepherd revealed she has gone 260 days without sugar. She wrote, "Getting it in!!! Over 260 days #sugarfree ... can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel.  Energy, clarity of thought and mind.  Focused ... patient w my son.  Hearing from God a lot more clearly.  Present.  I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25lbs.  This is not a fad- it’s my life that is at stake. - It feels so good to feel."

See slim and trim Shepherd below:

Getting it in!!! Over 260 days #sugarfree ... can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel. Energy, clarity of thought and mind. Focused ... patient w my son. Hearing from God a lot more clearly. Present. I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25lbs. This is not a fad- it’s my life that is at stake. - It feels so good to feel #good #sherrishepherd #teamhealthy #ketodiva💋 #jesus #grateful (T-shirt - @ceochicks / camouflage jeans @centerstage_boutique / thigh hi boots @guess @macys) - (for a great #keto mentor follow @blackketogirl - she is a wealth of information and has helped me tremendously do #ketogenic the #safe & #healthy way) #keepyoureyesontheprize and the #prize is my #life

A post shared by Sherri (@sherrieshepherd) on

Congrats to Sherri! Most importantly, she appears to be healthier and happier. 

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style