Kiss Cam! Watch Rihanna Flaunt Her Kissable Lips To Promote Her New Fenty Glosses

Get ready, Navy!
Our girl Rihanna is making sure our lips stay poppin’ all year around, and it’s calling all the fuss on social media.
In anticipation for her brand new Fenty Beauty Lip Gloss (aka Gloss Bomb), RiRi shared a video on her IG stories testing out her brand's new shade, “FU$$Y,” and we are in awe!
Set to be available for purchase on the Fenty website and via Sephora on Friday (Dec. 7), the brand new edition to the Gloss Bomb family boasts a chic pink color and is definitely a holiday must-have!
Take a look at Rihanna's beauty below.
Giving us flashbacks to the early 2000s when lip-gloss was poppin’ (and sticky), the new gloss boasts being far less sticky than the previous decade and seems to be smooth to apply if we go off of Rih’s presentation video.
FYI: If you’re looking to cop, get ready to spend about $18 like the previous shades.
Are you going to buy? Let us know in the comments.
(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
