Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Becomes The New Face Of Fenty Beauty

Before there was Bad Gal RiRi, there was the original H.B.I.C. This collaboration is literally something we didn’t even know we needed.

Rihanna has proven once again that she truly is a genius. Not only has she been giving us life with her #TutorialTuesday videos, RiRi has really been trying to help us look just as fierce as her this winter! For a Fenty Beauty Holiday Gift Guide, Rihanna teamed up with the only person who might be more of a #savage than she is: Tiffany "New York" Pollard.

The reality personality got real candid about the Fenty Beauty items she wanted to have stuffed in her stocking. This is most bleeps we’ve EVER heard in a YouTube video but we really didn’t expect anything less from New York. From tips on what activities you can do in Stunna Lip Paints and her uncensored opinion of, “…the b*%$h who spit on you,” New York definitely did not disappoint!

Check Out Some Of The #Savage Things New York Had To Say About Fenty Beauty’s Winter Collection:

Pro Filt'r Foundation: “Listen, we about to bring in the New Year. And we are not excepting no greasy, no ashy, nor no ugly b*$%#es. Okay? The only way to remedy that is if you pick up this Pro Filt’r Foundation!”

Killawatt Foil Palette: “You see when I opened it y’all, I didn’t know what was gonna hit me. Because I always thought I had a little unicorn in me ‘cause I do like anything that’s like shaped like a cone that I can insert.”

Stunna Lip Paint: “Listen, grandmothers, this is what your granddaughters want. We don’t want anything else in our Santa stocking. Do not put tampons in their grandmothers. We want Stunna Lip Paints!”

Frost Hunny Eye + Lip 3 pc. Set: “We all have that lazy friend that likes to take a bird bath in the sink. This is the perfect gift for our lazy friends.”

Snow Nights 3 pc. Lipstick Set: “Do y’all all have that aunty that needs to shut the f*%k up? Or that baby mama that is just really bringing you to the court house every other weekend for child support payments and s*#t? This will help her close her mouth this holiday season!”

Diamond Bomb: “Fellas, do you want your woman to feel expensive even though she’s getting that good government check?”

Face and Body Kabuki Brush: “And the brush comes with it… sike! It’s sold separately!”

Gloss Bomb in "FU$$Y": “Ladies, fellas, we don’t usually like to cause a fuss. But if we do, that means you need to pay for my lunch AND get me a new Birkin bag!”

New York says, “Fenty Beauty is fit for a queen, a princess, and an H.B.I.C.,” and all we want for Christmas is for Rihanna to bring New York back for a #TutorialTuesday.

Watch the rest of New York’s Fenty Beauty Holiday Gift Guide below: