Khloe Kardashian Has Baby True Looking Christmas Cozy In Her Latest Little Hat

Khloe Kardashian has made it pretty clear that she will not tolerate any baby slander of her precious, baby girl, True Thompson. But the Internet has some questions about how she handling her black daughter's hair.
Khloe has already had to defend her daughter’s blackness and True's only 6 months old! She’s clapping back on Twitter and Instagram and wants everyone to know she loves the skin her baby girl is in.
Now, people have some serious questions about Khloe's black daughter’s hair. It’s pretty clear that Khloe loves putting her daughter in turbans whether she's chilling poolside or on True's first tropical vacation. She's even started putting her in unicorn headbands after her 6-month birthday party.
Check out the latest little hair accessories Khloe’s got True rocking below:
That's a whole lot of bows! While we love a good accessory, we can’t help but wonder what’s going on with True’s hair. Unlike her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who opt for styling their daughters' hair in tight updos or straightening their curly locks, Khloe conceals True’s hair most of the time. Well, social media users had some questions, as well as theories.
See what Instagram users had to say about True’s various hair accessories, specifically her turbans, below:
Khloe Kardashian obviously isn't the first new mommy to dress her baby girl in adorable outfits with the accessories to match. But some people are genuinely worried for her and her sisters’ black daughters’ hair. Someone send sis some silk or satin headwraps for Baby True’s edges!
(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)
