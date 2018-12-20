Khloe Kardashian Has Baby True Looking Christmas Cozy In Her Latest Little Hat

Khloe Kardashian has made it pretty clear that she will not tolerate any baby slander of her precious, baby girl, True Thompson. But the Internet has some questions about how she handling her black daughter's hair.

Khloe has already had to defend her daughter’s blackness and True's only 6 months old! She’s clapping back on Twitter and Instagram and wants everyone to know she loves the skin her baby girl is in.

Now, people have some serious questions about Khloe's black daughter’s hair. It’s pretty clear that Khloe loves putting her daughter in turbans whether she's chilling poolside or on True's first tropical vacation. She's even started putting her in unicorn headbands after her 6-month birthday party.

Check out the latest little hair accessories Khloe’s got True rocking below: