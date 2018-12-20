See Naomi Campbell Go Topless As The New Face Of NARS Cosmetics

Hold on to your wigs because runway veteran Naomi Campbell is snatching edges after going topless for NARS Cosmetics beauty campaign to celebrate her 20-year friendship with creator François Nars. See the risqué photo for yourself:

Using Rapunzel-length hair to cover her bare chest while showing off her perfectly toned body, the 48-year-old, who has been announced as the new face of NARS’ Spring 2019 campaign, proved once and for all that "Black don’t crack!" In other photos, the supermodel can be seen wearing a maxi dress with extreme slits.

“Naomi is a living icon and brings such strong personality to the camera. I have known her since the very beginning of her career. From the start, I have admired her, her beauty, and her style,” François said about his friend.

In case you couldn’t tell, Naomi has been giving other models a run for their money since the beginning of her career, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be stopping anytime soon! You betta werk!

Written by Tweety Elitou