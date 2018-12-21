See LeBron James' New Hairline That's Shutting Down All The Bald Jokes

See LeBron James' New Hairline That's Shutting Down All The Bald Jokes

Just two weeks ago, memes surfaced on social media of LeBron Jamesfading hairline, prompting everyone to question why his growing bald spot looked like "a nuclear explosion."

ICYMI: This wasn't the first time his hairline was a topic of conversation.

Last year, instead of having a meltdown about the consistent jokes, the NBA star chose to be a good sport and poked fun at his own hairline with the rest of the internet, but it seems as though he was secretly plotting to silence the jokers for good.

Jokes no more!

On his glow up, the 33-year-old baller had fans shook when he recently posted to his IG stories a selfie questioning, "What you looking at? witcho looking a**."

Check it out below:

First Safaree and Tyga, now LeBron. These men are not playing about their hairlines! 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon')

