Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Line Is Set To Launch 50 Shades Of Concealers

2019 is already lit for Rihanna. The superstar-turned-beauty mogul disrupted the beauty industry back in 2017 when she launched her inclusive Fenty beauty line, featuring 40 shades of foundation. Well, RiRi is back with 50 shades of Pro Filt’r Concealers, and the Navy is going nuts.

This Bad Gal is a marketing genius, promoting the new product on New Year’s Day. Fenty Beauty’s Instagram caption read, "New year, New #FENTYBEAUTY! We got #THECURE to your #newyearseve hangover! On January 11, we’re dropping 50 BRAND NEW shades of creamy, crease-proof, and long-wearing #PROFILTRCONCEALER!” So for all the hungover girls worldwide, Fenty Beauty has your back.

Rih also dropped her infamous #TutorialTuesday video on New Year’s Day, where she jokingly said, "Half of y'all looking busted, but we got the cure, Fenty Beauty to the rescue." Fenty Beauty is also updating their Pro Filt'r Foundation line with 10 additional shades, as well as introducing a Pro Filt'r Retouch Setting Powder in eight shades to have your skin looking pore-less, matte and smooth. Watch Rihanna apply her concealer in the full #TutorialTuesday video below.

You can shop the new launches January 11 on fentybeauty.com and Sephora.

Written by Tira Urquhart