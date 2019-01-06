The Cast Of Black Panther Are Best Dressed At The 2019 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Presenters Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Wakanda forever!

The cast of Black Panther is nominated at the 2019 Golden Globes for Best Picture - Drama, but should also be up for best dressed. 

Castmates Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, and Michael B. Jordan presented Spiderman with an award tonight for Best Animated Feature Film. And looked like royalty!

Chadwick wore a silver brocade tux, while Lupita donned in a custom cobalt blue, chain fringe gown by Calvin Klein Appointment. Danai looked stunning in a custom red, Rodarte gown which was inspired by the Flame Lily - Zimbabwe’s national flower, and Michael B. Jordan was chic wearing a custom black Burberry tux.

The cast showed up representing their history-making film, which became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes. And whether they take home the award or not, they hands-down won best dressed tonight.

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

