Usher Debuts A New Hairstyle, And His Response To An Itchy Scalp Is Priceless

“This sh*t itch.”

Published 2 days ago

It was a little over a week ago when Usher had fans confused AF after debuting his freshly permed pompadour swoop, now the R&B singer has us all doing a double take at his latest ‘do.

Taking a more natural approach, the 40-year-old “U Got It Bad” singer decided to opt for braids, and in his own words via a recent IG story photo, “This sh*t itch.”

Dealing with the stress of itchy and irritable hair/scalp, Usher continuously patted his hair while asking, “I guess this is what you gotta do, huh?”

Whew, chile, Usher is learning the hard way that long hair takes work, and if braided too tightly it can really itch!

Tip: Bro, if they itch that bad, maybe it’s time to get them taken out. Just a suggestion.

After showing off his braids, Usher headed to see tattoo artist Alan Padilla

So what’s the new tattoo? A photo of activist/singer-songwriter Harry Belafonte picking his nose with the Confederate flag.

“This Still America,” he posted on his IG Stories photo showing off his new ink.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

