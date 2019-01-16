Usher Debuts A New Hairstyle, And His Response To An Itchy Scalp Is Priceless

It was a little over a week ago when Usher had fans confused AF after debuting his freshly permed pompadour swoop, now the R&B singer has us all doing a double take at his latest ‘do.

Taking a more natural approach, the 40-year-old “U Got It Bad” singer decided to opt for braids, and in his own words via a recent IG story photo, “This sh*t itch.”

Dealing with the stress of itchy and irritable hair/scalp, Usher continuously patted his hair while asking, “I guess this is what you gotta do, huh?”