Brick City Baby: Khloe Kardashian Has Baby True Looking Like A Mini G Rockin' Timberland Boots And A Burberry Skirt

Brick City Baby: Khloe Kardashian Has Baby True Looking Like A Mini G Rockin' Timberland Boots And A Burberry Skirt

Plus, the rest of Baby True's best hair accessories!

Published 1 week ago

Khloe Kardashian has made it pretty clear that she will not tolerate any baby slander of her precious, baby girl, True Thompson. But the Internet has some questions about how she handling her black daughter's hair.

Khloe has already had to defend her daughter’s blackness and True's only 6 months old! She’s clapping back on Twitter and Instagram and wants everyone to know she loves the skin her baby girl is in.

Now, KoKo isn't the first mom to put some cute little accessories in her daughter's hair. But people have some serious questions about Khloe's black daughter’s hair. It’s pretty clear that Khloe loves putting her daughter in turbans whether she's chilling poolside or on True's first tropical vacation. She's even started putting her in unicorn headbands after her 6-month birthday party

Check out the latest little hair accessories Khloe’s got True rocking below:

 

View this post on Instagram

Her thighs 😍😍😍😍

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

♡ Nothing can change this love ♡

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

💕Baby True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Mood PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?! 😩😍

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

💕 Me and my girl!! 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

OMG 😍

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on

View this post on Instagram

I always knew unicorns existed 🦄

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Super Bowl of Gospel

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC