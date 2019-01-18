Learn The Secrets Behind Michelle Obama's Glowing Skin

If you’re anything like us, you’re wondering how our former Flotus Michelle Obama is always glowing and looking refreshed. According to Refinery 29, Jennifer Brodeur, also known as the skin whisperer, has been caring for Michelle’s skin for the past five years and has enlisted quite the skin-care regimen that we should all follow.

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)















Jennifer actually met Michelle through another powerhouse, Oprah Winfrey. "It was all through Ms. Winfrey, and we actually met during Mrs. Obama’s 50th birthday. We first did a few facials together at a private location. Then I got a callback a few weeks later from her team, who wanted me to meet with her again, and we came up with a six-month strategy for her skin," Brodeur said. The skin-care guru helped Michelle with hyperpigmentation and became her resident esthetician. Brodeur told Refinery 29, “There are times when I'm mixing up bespoke serums or potions that show up to her door with no name in little strange pots. There’s a trust there. After we helped that hyperpigmentation, it was about making sure the skin was as hydrated and dewy as possible.”

(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank)















Brodeur also the tea on her glowing skin during the Becoming tour, saying, "Usually before a speaking engagement, I love to give her a collagen-based vitamin C facial. I use a gel-based collagen in which I’ll infuse vitamin C and then I'll use oxygen to make sure the skin absorbs as much as possible. And then I always incorporate our LED device, which is called Max. Often I'll use the yellow light [setting], and it really helps with that glow of the skin." Brodeur has an entire line of luxury skin-care products. If you want that Michelle Obama glow, go to Jbskinguru.com.

Written by Tira Urquhart