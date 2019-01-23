Keke Palmer Debuts Natural Hair Growth Less Than 2 Years After ‘The Big Chop’

Now, almost two years later, the 25-year-old is taking to the ‘gram to proudly flaunt her inches, and of course it’s an entire mood.

Back in May 2017, Keke Palmer had fans shook after debuting her freshly shaved head.

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) on Jan 22, 2019 at 5:18pm PST

On her natural hair journey, Keke happily showed off her perfectly slayed hair done by plant-based hairstylist Who Is Shee.

Captioning her Instagram video, “But the gaaaaaag is, #STIFFWHERE?!?!,” Keke was “bouncing and profiling” as she boasted in her video that the products used in her hair were organic.

“All natural, hair growing back after the big chop," she expressed. "I feel like I’m in Full House. No, Becky, we can’t go. My dad said, 'no.' Yes!”

Yes, Keke! Come through with the organic lay!