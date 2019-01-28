Maybelline New York Launches Lipsticks Perfect For All Skin Tones

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
For all of you that know the frustration of spending countless minutes looking for the perfect lipstick only to find out the color doesn't match your melanin magic, there’s good news for you!
Due to our rich melanin skin, it always seems like a chore to find lipstick colors that match our skin tones, but beauty brand Maybelline New York is on a mission to make lipstick shopping a lot easier.
Recently, the beauty brand launched Maybelline New York Made For All by Color Sensational; a new and innovative lipstick line that boasts being specifically made to complement lipstick fanatics of all shades!
After testing 50 women with diverse skin tones, the beauty brand is so confident you’ll find the perfect shade that they are offering your money back if it doesn't fit your skin tone!
Keep scrolling to see the seven stunning universal hues that are offered in red, pink and mauve shades for $7.50.
Want to cop a new lipstick shade? Well, they are now available online and at your fave beauty supply store! Why not give it a try?
(Photo: Getty)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS