Maybelline New York Launches Lipsticks Perfect For All Skin Tones

For all of you that know the frustration of spending countless minutes looking for the perfect lipstick only to find out the color doesn't match your melanin magic, there’s good news for you!

Due to our rich melanin skin, it always seems like a chore to find lipstick colors that match our skin tones, but beauty brand Maybelline New York is on a mission to make lipstick shopping a lot easier.

Recently, the beauty brand launched Maybelline New York Made For All by Color Sensational; a new and innovative lipstick line that boasts being specifically made to complement lipstick fanatics of all shades!

After testing 50 women with diverse skin tones, the beauty brand is so confident you’ll find the perfect shade that they are offering your money back if it doesn't fit your skin tone!