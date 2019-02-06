Rihanna Reveals Her Fave Fenty Beauty Product In Her Latest Makeup Tutorial

Rihanna Reveals Her Fave Fenty Beauty Product In Her Latest Makeup Tutorial

“That shit works, bitch!”

Published Yesterday

Rihanna is back with another round of Tutorial Tuesdays! This week she shows you her Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder and Fenty Beauty’s new powder puff setting brush.

The beauty mogul has been uploading the cutest "Tutorial Tuesdays" to YouTube for the last few months, and fans have been loving them. Since Rihanna's makeup is always on point, it's only natural that beauty lovers would want to recreate her looks.

In the video, RiRi explains that the setting powder comes in eight different shades, with hers being Honey. She demonstrates how she sets her makeup flawlessly with no flashback, just perfect soft-matte skin. Rihanna’s assistant, Jen Rosales, appears in the video and the pair joke after applying the powder saying, “That shit works, bitch!” 

See full video below.

We love how the down-to-earth star continues to give us the rundown on achieving these looks. We’ll be tuning in for the next one.

You may purchase the PRO FILT'R Instant Retouch Setting Powder ($32) and the Powder Puff Setting Brush ($32) here.

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

