Steve Harvey Debuts A Fresh New Look Per His Wife Marjorie Harvey's Request

Power Couple! Colin Kaepernick's Boo, Nessa Supports Him At His Nike Jersey Launch
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Steve Harvey had fans doing a double-take after ditching his signature mustache to join the #BeardGang with well-groomed, salt-and-pepper facial hair.
“My wife likes it low, so it’s whatever she says,” the talk show host shared when asked about his new look in October. “That’s the only way I’m doing it, if she don’t like it, it’s off! As soon as she says, ‘Baby, I’m not feeling it no more,’ oh, it’s gone.”
Well, the time came after several months!
On Monday (Feb. 11), Steve took Instagram to show off his freshly cut look, captioning the photo posed with his wife, Marjorie Harvey, “Guess who’s back.”
Clearly, the 62-year-old comedian takes his wife’s opinion seriously. How sweet!
Posting the same photo on her Instagram, Marjorie took all the credit for the return of his signature style, captioning the photo, “I had him shave,” although she does admit, “I love it both ways 😍.”
Smart move, Steve. You know the saying: Happy wife, happy life!
(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SteveHarveyDeals)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS