Steve Harvey Debuts A Fresh New Look Per His Wife Marjorie Harvey's Request

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Steve Harvey announces his new business venture SteveHarveyDeals.com at Atlanta Crowne Plaza Hotel on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SteveHarveyDeals)

They say, "Happy wife, happy life"!

Published 2 days ago

Steve Harvey had fans doing a double-take after ditching his signature mustache to join the #BeardGang with well-groomed, salt-and-pepper facial hair. 

“My wife likes it low, so it’s whatever she says,” the talk show host shared when asked about his new look in October. “That’s the only way I’m doing it, if she don’t like it, it’s off! As soon as she says, ‘Baby, I’m not feeling it no more,’ oh, it’s gone.”

Well, the time came after several months! 

On Monday (Feb. 11), Steve took Instagram to show off his freshly cut look, captioning the photo posed with his wife, Marjorie Harvey, “Guess who’s back.” 

Guess who’s back.....

Clearly, the 62-year-old comedian takes his wife’s opinion seriously. How sweet!

Posting the same photo on her Instagram, Marjorie took all the credit for the return of his signature style, captioning the photo, “I had him shave,” although she does admit, “I love it both ways 😍.” 

Smart move, Steve. You know the saying: Happy wife, happy life! 

Written by BET Staff

