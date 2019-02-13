Steve Harvey Debuts A Fresh New Look Per His Wife Marjorie Harvey's Request

Steve Harvey had fans doing a double-take after ditching his signature mustache to join the #BeardGang with well-groomed, salt-and-pepper facial hair.

“My wife likes it low, so it’s whatever she says,” the talk show host shared when asked about his new look in October. “That’s the only way I’m doing it, if she don’t like it, it’s off! As soon as she says, ‘Baby, I’m not feeling it no more,’ oh, it’s gone.”

Well, the time came after several months!

On Monday (Feb. 11), Steve took Instagram to show off his freshly cut look, captioning the photo posed with his wife, Marjorie Harvey, “Guess who’s back.”