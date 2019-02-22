Kanye West Takes A Cue From Tekashi69 With New Rainbow Hair

When it comes to Kanye West, we never know what we are going to get. The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” singer has always proven that he was an artist with a wild and creative imagination. From his Grammy award-winning music to his popular and futuristic clothing line, the 41-year-old rapper has taken what is in his gifted mind and created art. Now, the father of three has taken his creativity out of his mind and onto his hair.

Yesterday (Feb 21), Ye took a page out of Tekashi69’s hair book and stepped out on the scene in Calabassas, California, with new hair that is very eye-catching. The rainbow-colored hair look was created by Daniel Moon at HAIR Los Angeles, and this is not the first time that the producer and the hair artist have collaborated.