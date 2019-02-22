Kanye West Takes A Cue From Tekashi69 With New Rainbow Hair

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
When it comes to Kanye West, we never know what we are going to get. The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” singer has always proven that he was an artist with a wild and creative imagination. From his Grammy award-winning music to his popular and futuristic clothing line, the 41-year-old rapper has taken what is in his gifted mind and created art. Now, the father of three has taken his creativity out of his mind and onto his hair.
Yesterday (Feb 21), Ye took a page out of Tekashi69’s hair book and stepped out on the scene in Calabassas, California, with new hair that is very eye-catching. The rainbow-colored hair look was created by Daniel Moon at HAIR Los Angeles, and this is not the first time that the producer and the hair artist have collaborated.
So what do the people think? Well, the people have mixed reviews. Here are just some of the comments that people left on Instagram:
“He looking like a scoop of some rainbow sherbet,” said one commenter.
“Looks like a bag of skittles melted on his head,” said another.
While others simply stated, “I like it,” or “Do whatever you want with your hair dude, it’s yours.”
What are your thoughts on the colorful hair?
(Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
