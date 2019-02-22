See Zendaya Adorably React To Lupita Nyong'o Welcoming Her As The Newest Face Of Lancôme

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Zendaya attends Vanity Fair and LancÃ´me Toast Women In Hollywood on February 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

"I’m absolutely honored to be among so many incredible women."

Published 16 hours ago

When it comes to starting the new year off with a bang, Zendaya has been making a lot of noise. Yesterday (Feb. 21), the 22-year-old actress announced that she is the new face of Lancôme, and we think that the brand made an excellent choice.

The announcement was made Thursday night at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, with other global ambassadors Taylor Hill and Lupita Nyong'o welcoming the young star with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

"I'm so absolutely honored and humbled to be here, especially amongst so many incredible, incredible women," she told the crowd while wearing a gorgeous red dress.

Zendaya has made history as one of the youngest global ambassadors for the Lancôme brand.

This is not the only major collaboration that the young star has made for the year. She is flexing her fierce fashion by collaborating with famous designer Tommy Hilfiger for her Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection, out Spring/Summer 2019.

But that’s not all the former Disney darling has going on. She'll be starring in Spiderman: Far From Home, which is slated to hit theaters in July 2019.

Congratulations, Zendaya, on all of your success!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

