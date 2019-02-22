See Zendaya Adorably React To Lupita Nyong'o Welcoming Her As The Newest Face Of Lancôme

When it comes to starting the new year off with a bang, Zendaya has been making a lot of noise. Yesterday (Feb. 21), the 22-year-old actress announced that she is the new face of Lancôme, and we think that the brand made an excellent choice.

The announcement was made Thursday night at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, with other global ambassadors Taylor Hill and Lupita Nyong'o welcoming the young star with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.