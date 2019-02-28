Kris Jenner Might Be Coming For Kylie's Spot As The Official Family Wig Representative

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Kris Jenner poses in the winners room at the National Television Awards at 02 Arena on January 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kris Jenner Might Be Coming For Kylie's Spot As The Official Family Wig Representative

The 63-year-old ditched her signature pixie cut!

Published Yesterday

Kris Jenner, is that you? 

That's the question that Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans are asking after the KarJenner matriarch was spotted on social media with a brand new hairstyle. 

Styled by West Hollywood-based hairstylist Jorge Serrano, the 63-year-old mother of six ditched her signature pixie cut in favor of a trendy textured bob.

See how Kris served face as she showed off her new look.

"Having fun with a textured bob on @krisjenner yesterday," Serrano captioned his post debuting Kris’ new style.

While there's the chance that Kris could be growing out her locks, the more likely possibility is that she's taking notes from her daughters, who love wigs and hair clips. Either way, her new look definitely has us talking!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Social Awards

Sunday 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC